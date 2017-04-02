Imran to be wiped out from politics in 2018: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would be wiped out from the political scene

forever by the people in general election 2018.

Dr Kirmani, in a statement here, said the people had become aware of

Imran’s ‘politics of lies and allegations’, while the PTI leader could

not do ‘politics of creativity’.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a symbol of

development and prosperity. He had steered the country out of crises and put it on the path of development, Kirmani added.