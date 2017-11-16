Imran, Tareen involved in corruption cases: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Media Affairs, Dr Musdadik Malik Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and its General Secretary Jahangir Tareen were involved in corruption cases.

Imran Khan was involved in money laundering and foreign funding while Jahangir Tareen hold an off-shore company, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan was habitual of leveling baseless allegations against political opponents.

Musadik Malik urged the political leaders to refrain from leveling allegations on others without evidences and proofs.

He expressed hope that the court would decide the cases against Nawaz Sharif as per law.