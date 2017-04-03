Imran, Tareen declared tax defaulters: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz Monday said PTI leadership who had been demanding accountability from others, were themselves declared tax defaulters by the state institutions.

Talking to a private television, Daniyal Aziz referred to the written statements of PTI chief Imran Khan and senior PTI leader Jehangir Tareen submitted before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), respectively and said they were involved in tax evasion.

Daniyal Aziz said as against the PTI chief’s claim that cases against him were being filed for blackmailing, the matter of fact was that the foreign funding case was not filed by the PML-N, rather the founding member of the PTI.

The case was pending before the Election Commission well before the Panama case emerged, he said.

The MNA said that PTI leadership had been using delaying tactics in the case and was not presenting evidence.

He said PTI was now asking for immunity as EC had taken up the matter.

Daniyal Aziz said it was the time for PTI to present themselves for accountability, in a way they had been demanding from the PML-N.

He said PTI had promoted the culture of using derogatory language against institutions and political opponents and Imran Khan was at forefront in doing so.