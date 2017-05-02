Imran takes u-turns for point scoring: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Minister of State for Interior, Education and Vocational Training, Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had taken u-turns on different issues for his political point scoring.

The Prime Minister had presented himself and family for accountability and giving accountability of three generations on Panama Papers issue, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would accept the decision of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers case.

He said PTI leaders should avoid to use derogatory language against political opponents in their public gatherings.

Replying to a question, he said incidents of terrorism had reduced to a great extent due to concrete measures of the present government.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said law and order situation had improved in the country. Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was working sincerely and honestly in order to completely eradicate terrorism from the country, he said.

He said all the national institutions were effectively working for betterment of the country.