Imran suffering from Nawaz phobia: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is suffering from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ‘phobia’.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court, he said “we come and speak in media as we want the people to know our viewpoint.”

“If Imran, Leader Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed were serious enough then they would have focused on the court proceedings instead of giving

statements.”

“They are doing politics on Panama papers and not serious in fighting the case in the court,” he said.

He said PTI’s selection of lawyers clearly indicated that they were not serious in the case. He questioned Imran that whether he is working for Pakistan or its enemies. “When it comes to providing evidence in the court than Imran has nothing to offer. Imran did not serve in KPK and instead only knows to block the capital and do sit-ins,” he remarked.

PTI does not talk about the Khyber Bank and their performance in KPK. “They do not talk about the jail break of D.I. Khan,” he said adding Imran introduced abusive language in politics which was not the culture of politics.

He said Imran was hiding when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) participated in long march for the restoration of judges and Nawaz

Sharif was leading from the front.

“A leader is who leads from the front rather than making his workers come to fore,” he said.

Khawaja said Imran started from ball tampering and “now is doing politics and democracy tampering”.

“Imran gives call for sit-ins and he hides in his home making his workers suffer,” he said.

Speaking about the PTI funds that come from abroad he said why

Imran did not respond to Akbar Barbar’s petition.

Khawaja said Imran Khan is busy in pressurizing national institutions to achieve his goals. He said Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid were doing the politics of lies and baseless allegations.

He expressed the confidence that the people will vote for PML (N) in the next general elections in 2018 and will elect Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister once again.