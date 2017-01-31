Imran suffering from incurable disease of telling lies, starts losing memory: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Tuesday as the Panama Papers case was drwaing near to conclusion

PTI chief Imran Khan, who was suffering from incurable disease of

telling lies, had started losing his memory.

Talking to the media persons here, she said Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif had never challenged the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction

on the Panama Papers. Had he done so his counsel would not have

appeared before the apex court to present arguments, she added.

The minister asked Imran Khan not to level the baseless

allegation against the prime minister of seeking immunity as

the latter was contesting the case in the court.

In fact Imran himeslf and Jehangir Tareen, she said, were

seeking immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

and the PTI chief should accept that reality.

On the other hand, the prime minister despite having the

privilege of immunity was contesting the case in the court and

furnishing documents pertaining to his three generations there.

The prime minister wanted that the truth should surface

cleaing doubts in the minds of the voters, if any, before general

election 2018, she added.

Marriyum said it was the responsibility of PML-N leadership to

respond to the lies being told by Imran Khan and present a true

picture before the nation.

Imran Khan, she said, should not make fun of himself by

levelling baseless allegations. He had a different opinion about

the offshore company set up by him. Similarly, he adopted an

indifferent attitude towards the accountability commission in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and locked its doors because it had exposed

the corruption done by his party’s minister, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan had failed to fulfill the

promises he and his party had made with the KP people before the

general election 2013. While the prime minister had started his

healthcare programme from a KP district, which was now being

expanded to the entire country, she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif had promised to bring reforms in health

and education sectors, overcome the load-shedding problem and eliminate

terrorism, and all the promises were being fulfilled.

She said Nawaz Sharif was defending himself in the court against

the allegations levelled by Imran Khan and providing all relevant

documents.

She invited Imran to sit with the prime minister and discuss the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and important national issues.

The minister urged Imran to inculcate the spirit of love for the

people and do not show enmity with Pakistan by asking other countries

to stop issuing visas to Pakistanis.