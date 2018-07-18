Imran struggling for free, fair and transparent elections since day one: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Choudhary Wednesday said Imran Khan had been struggling for free, fair and transparent elections since day one and his unwavering efforts, in this regard, were incomparable.

Criticizing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said, PPP was with those who rigged elections 2013 while PTI chairman was demonstrating protests on roads for fair elections, a press statement issued by PTI Central Media Department said.

He claimed that the nation had rejected PPP and PML-N and expressed the hope that his party would form the government in centre without any collation if mandated.

He categorically said the PTI would accept the decision of people on July 25, and resolved to counter any attempt aimed at stealing the mandate of people.