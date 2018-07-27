Imran stand against corruption, PTI Govt. performance in KP help PTI to achieve victory in election: Experts

PESHAWAR, Jul 27 (APP):Political and international relations experts here Thursday said the unflinching stand adopted by PTI Chief Imran Khan against menace of corruption and status quo in politics besides better performance of PTI

government in KP have largely contributed to landslide victory achieved by PTI on national and provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa once against proved an election base-camp for Imran Khan from where PTI clinched about 39 national and 68 provincial assemblies seats in July 25 general elections and emerged in a strong position to form government in the province, according to unofficial results.

PTI had swept Peshawar from where it clinched all five national assembly and 13 provincial assembly seats, and all major political heavyweights of rival political parties including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari, PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Sirajul Haq and Asfandyar Wali Khan were swept away by PTI’s tsunami.

Nasir Khan Musazai, PTI MNA-elect from NA 69 Peshawar told APP that recent historic success

of PTI was possible due to 22 years long struggle of Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan is a ray hope for people of Pakistan and would fulfill all promises made with people.

“Imran Khan’s first address to the nation after election has touched the hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and was received well nationally and internationally,” he maintained.

He said Imran Khan reiterated that no compromise would be made on corruption, governance and sovereignty related issues and interest of Pakistan would be safeguarded at all cost.

Musaizai said Imran Khan had vowed to improve taxation system and hold across the board accountability to make the country a welfare state as envisioned by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“PTI Chief expressed his strong desire for having good relations with all neighbouring countries including India and Afghanistan and mutually beneficial ties with the United States of America and China which was received well internationally.”

He said good and cordial relations with neighbors are in the country’s interest besides peace and development in the region, adding solution of long standing issue of Kashmir was must for durable peace in South Asia.

Asked about opposition APC after election results, the PTI leader regretted over stance of opposition parities, saying that if opposition wins election it is transparent and if PTI wins hue and cry is being made.

“In 2002 elections, MMA had achieved peoples’ mandate whereas in 2018 election ANP-PPP formed coalition government while PTI was mandated by people in 2013 election,” he said.

“Those political elements who are not accepting PTI mandate were tantamount of not accepting verdict of people.”

He said any one have any problems should approach to ECP or other appropriate forums for addressal rather than making hue and cry on roads and streets. Wrangling among political parties was no solution to problems rather we need to forge unity to take the country forward on road to progress and development besides addressing existing challenges like water, electricity and law and order issues.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan of International Relations Department, University of Peshawar told

APP that country was confronted with a number of challenges in national and international fronts and political stability was imperative for tackling it on sound footing.

He said independent foreign policy was need of the hour and expressed satisfaction over Imran Khan’s stance for establishment of cordial relations with neighbours countries and world powers.

Political Science Department, University of Peshawar, Chairman Professor Dr. A.Z Hilali have termed first address of Imran Khan comprehensive and wide ranging, covering all range of major issues from economy to politics and foreign relations to welfare.

He said political stability was vital for Pakistan’s economic growth. He said no country can make progress unless their was political stability and economic growth.

Dr Hilali said around 70percent young voters have polled their votes in favour of PTI as they liked Imran Khan’s unflinching stand against corruption and status quo in politics. “The young voters need jobs, quality education, better health, social and economic services and other political parties had completely failed to provide the same to masses in their respective regimes during last 70 years.”

He said 2008 election was very unique because a large number of women voters have also exercised their right of franchise in favour of their choice candidates and turnout of women voters were healthy in 2018 election compare to 2013 polls.

Dr Hialali expressed the hope that all political parties would give space to PTI to implement its manifesto and let people would decide in 2023 elections about the fate of PTI.