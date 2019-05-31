ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi on

the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters.

The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah, also came under discussion, a press statement issued by the PM Office here said.

The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields.

They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.