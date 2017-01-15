Imran should produce evidences in court: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that PTI chairman Imran Khan instead of levelling baseless allegations in public meetings, should come up with evidences in the court.

In a statement, the minister said that Imran Khan has failed to prove even a single allegation against the Sharifs as Maryam Nawaz is not the owner of London property.

She said that Imran Khan should show the nation the KPK school

where his children were studying.

She said that Imran Khan was day and night worried about the

popularity of the Prime Minister and was feeling envious.

She said she was praying to Allah for bringing Imran Khan to right path.

She congratulated Imran Khan on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

tomorrow’s departure for Davos where he would attend World Economic Forum. The minister said that Allah Almighty never forgives the liars.