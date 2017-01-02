Imran should learn from his 4 years’ politics: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should learn from his past four years’ politics.

Addressing media here, Ahsan Iqbal said that the nation had rejected Imran’s negative politics.

To a question, he said the four demands of Pakistan Peoples Party were part of its preparation for next general elections.

He said the government would improve its performance on positive criticism. However, he added that Imran Khan always criticized just for the sake of criticism which was better to be rejected.

Ahsan said that the country saw a rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is high time now to create an atmosphere of competing with rest of the world, he added.