Imran, Shehbaz, Bilwal contesting elections on more than two seats

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are contesting upcoming general election from more than two constituencies.

PTI chief Imran Khan will contest from five constituencies including NA-35 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is contesting from four constituencies including NA-132 (Lahore), NA-192 (Dera Gazi Khan), NA-3 (Swat) and NA-249 (Karachi).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest from three constituencies NA-5 (Malakand), NA-200 (Larkana) and NA-246 (Karachi).

However, former president Asif Ali Zardari will contest election from one constituency NA-213 (Shaheed Benazirabad).

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is up for two National Assembly seats from NA-56 and NA-63 Rawalpindi and four provincial assembly seats from PP-10, PP-12, PP-19 and PP-20 constituencies.

Awami Muslim League Head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will contest from NA-60 and NA-62 Rawalpindi constituencies.

Former premier and PML-N candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is contesting from NA-53 (Islamabad) and NA-57 Rawalpindi constituencies.

Maryam Nawaz is contesting election from NA-125 (Lahore).

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of 3,459 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the national assembly while 8,396 candidates are up for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies.

According to details, as many as 1, 623 candidates will be flexing their muscles from Punjab, 824 from Sindh, 725 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 287 from Balochistan for the national assembly seats.

A total of 4,036 candidates are in the run for 297 general seats of the Punjab Assembly, 2, 252 candidates for 130 general seats of the Sindh Assembly, 1,165 for 99 KP Assembly seats and 943 for 51 seats of Balochistan Assembly.