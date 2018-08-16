Imran, Shahbaz nomination papers for slot of PM accepted

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s candidate Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PLM-N)’s candidate Shahbaz Sharif for the slot of the prime minister after scrutiny.

The National Assembly speaker in the presence of proposers and seconders of the candidates scrutinized the nomination papers of both the leaders.

The election for the leader of the House in National Assembly will be held on Friday evening.

Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif had on Wednesday submitted the nomination papers for the office of the Leader of the House.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had proposed the name of the PTI chairman and was seconded by Fakhar Imam.

The nomination papers of Shahbaz Sharif were submitted by party leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Doctor Darshan.

The election of the Prime Minister will be held through division as enshrined in the rules of procedures and conduct of the National Assembly 2007.