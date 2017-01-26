Imran seeking a way out in Panama papers case: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said Imran Khan, after observing that all the doubts and ambiguities created by him regarding the Panama Papers were being dissipated during the Supreme Court hearings, was now seeking a way out.

Talking to media persons after the Panama Papers case hearing here, she said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had no counter-evidence to produce before the apex court in reply to the documents submitted by the counsels for the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz.

The issues of the Prime Minister’s link to the Panama Papers and Maryam Nawaz’s dependency on him, which Imran had tried from the day one to establish by consistently telling lies, she said, had been settled in today’s court proceedings.

Maryam Nawaz, the minister added, was an independent lady as she had submitted her income and wealth tax statements with the court. “Her counsel has reiterated all details in this regard with all dates and figures in the court.”

She was earning income in her independent capacity, which also matched with her expenditures, Marriyum said.

She expressed the confidence that the remaining doubts and ambiguities created by Imran Khan about money laundering and tax evasion would also clear in the court tomorrow.

The minister said now it seemed that Imran Khan was getting ready

to escape as he had no counter-evidence to produce before the apex court except telling lies outside.

“The two matters have been settled today and the rest will be settled tomorrow in the court, and then Imran Khan will flee as evident from his track record,” she said.

Marriyum said Imran Khan’s politics was based on ‘lies’ because he had failed to deliver and launch any development plan for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who gave the mandate to the PTI in the 2013 general election.

Contrary to that, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, after being elected as Prime Minister for the third time, was fulfilling all his commitments made in the manifesto of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, she added.