Imran says he stands by PTI nominee for Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Saturday categorically said that he stood by Sardar Usman Buzdar, the nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the Chief Minister of Punjab as he found him to be an honest man.

“I want to make it clear I stand by our nominee Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab,” Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the party, said in a tweet.

He sais he had done his due diligence over past two weeks and had found him to be an honest man. “He (Buzdar) has integrity and stands by my vision & ideology of Naya Pakistan.”

He said Usman Buzdar came from one of the most backward areas of Punjab – the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan division. His area had no electricity, water or a doctor for over 200,000 people.

“He understands the problems of the people of neglected areas and will be able to ensure their uplift as chief minister,” Imran Khan hoped.

The prime minister maintained that it was the first time Punjab would have a chief minister from such a neglected area, who was acutely aware of what had to be done there.

“I fully back him all the way,” Imran Khan resolved.