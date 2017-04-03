Imran running away from accountability: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday took strong exception to the PTI’s move to challenge the jurisdiction of ECP to hear the case regarding embezzlement in the party funds received from abroad, during the contempt of court proceedings, saying it was a clumsy attempt on part of Imran to avoid accountability, which was quintessential of the double standard of his politics.

In a statement issued here, she said, “ Imran Khan has been crying hoarse from every convenient roof-top, vantage point and in his public rallies about accountability, but when it comes to accounting for corruption done by him and his party, he starts to question the authority of state institutions and unabashedly resorts to ridicule and bring them into disrepute.

“He does not hesitate from using foul language to vent his anger. Even the Chief Election Commissioner had perforce to observe on the position taken by PTI, if we do not have the jurisdiction does it mean that we will have to endure the abuses hurled at the ECP?

“By challenging the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP) to hear the case he is in fact trying to run away from accountability to cover up his embezzlement.”

Marriyum said that if he had not committed any wrong or filched the party funds then why he was afraid of presenting the details of the party accounts to the ECP? She asked Imran Khan not only to come clear on the party funds but also provide details of money collected through Zakat and donations that was invested in the real estate business as there was no other way out of this morass.

The theatrical performances on the roads cannot extricate him from this conundrum as it is the demand of the people and all those, who really believe in across-the-board accountability, she concluded.