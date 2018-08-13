Imran retains NA-95 seat, Shehbaz NA-146: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had retained his National Assembly seat of NA-95.

According to an ECP official, Imran Khan had quit the seats of NA-35, NA-53, NA-131 and NA-243 from where he was a candidate returned during the general elections-2018 held on July 25.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif retained his seat of NA-132 while quitting PP-164 and PP-165, which, he had, won in the general election.

PML-N leader Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, who was a candidate returned to NA-124 and PP-146, retained the former seat.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervez Elahi, a candidate returned to NA-65, NA-69 and PP-30, retained his seat of PP-30, quitting the NA seats.

Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, a returned candidate from NA 209 and PS-30, retained the former seat.

Similarly, PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was a candidate returned to NA-59 and NA-63, retained the former seat, while Ali Amin Gandapur, also of the PTI, a candidate returned to NA-38 and PK-97, retained his seat of NA-38.

Amjad Ali, a PTI candidate returned to PK-6 and PK-7, retained the former seat while PTI’s Asad Qaiser, a candidate returned to NA-18 and PK-44, also retained the former.

PTI’s Parvez Khattak, a candidate returned to PK-61, PK-64 and NA-25, retained his seat of NA-25, while Amir Haider Azam Khan Hoti of Awami National Party, a candidate returned to NA-21 and PK-53, retained his seat of NA-21.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Shazia Mari, a candidate returned to NA-216 and National Assembly seat reserved for women, retained her NA-216 seat.