Imran promises to strengthen scope of NAB if voted to power

KARAK, July 21 (APP)::Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said Saturday that after coming into power, his party would revamp the local government system broadening its scope to the gross root level in order to address problems of the local at their door step.

Addressing a public meeting here at Jail Chowk Karak, Imran Khan said that it is not the job of MNA and MPA to spend development expenditures as their sole job was to make legislation election in the best interest of their constituencies.

He reiterated that no funds would be given to MNA and MPA for any developmental work if voted to power in the July 2018 elections. The PTI government in KP had introduced local government system which was a success story working during last three years as it addressed the problem of people at

union council, tehsil and district level.

He said more funds would be given to the local bodies representatives in order to make the local body system more stronger. The PTI would hold everyone accountable to the general public through local body

government.

Imran Khan while criticizing the previous governments said, their sole target was to reach the assemblies for minting money. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter have coughed up Rs300 billion through money laundering that swelled the inflation rate of the country. Similar is the case of PPP’s supremo Asif Ali Zardari who also ruthlessly plundered the national wealth during their tenures.

During last 10 years, the country’s inflation rate touched the highest mark due to loot and plunder of the PPPP and PMLN as leaders of both these parties have dumped their ill gotten money abroad. Imran Khan said that the PTI Government would strengthen the scope of the National Accountably Bureau (NAB) as every public representatives and office holder would be made accountable for his misdeeds

The strength of the Judges and auditors in the NAB would be increased with a view to accelerate the disposal of the cases referred to anti corruption watchdogs.

The PTI leader said he would try his level best to provide edible commodities to the poor people at the possible cheaper rates through recovery of the looted money. The money recovered from the looters would be spent on improving the life stander of the people of Pakistan.

“The respect and sanctity of the green passport which lost its respect and prestige at the global level, would be restored:, he said adding, “we will make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country through our cogent economic policies”.

Referring to main problems of KP’s southern districts of clean drinking water and low voltage of electricity, Imran Khan promised to address these core issues on priority basis.

Imran said the debt of the country which was Rs6000 billion in 2008 now jumped to Rs27000 billion that

caused huge depreciation of Pak rupee against the dollar.

The massive rupee depreciation in the recent past, he said, increased country’s debt by another Rs1000 billion.

Address the public meeting in Bannu from where he was contesting against the JUIF leader and former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani, Imran Khan told the crowd that the PPP, PMLN and JUIF have made covert deals for the elections. Their main aim was to protect the interest of each others in the

polls as they all are involved in corrupt practices.

Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman are the faces of the same coin who mainly believed in building their own empires at the cost of national exchequer.

The PTI announced its manifesto focusing on addressing issues of the have not, and making country strong citadel of peace he added.