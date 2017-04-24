Imran must focus on KPK development rather than negative politics: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Monday said that Imran Khan should focus on development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than doing negative politics.

In a statement, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would continue its development programmes instead of Imran’s politics of agitation in the country.

He observed that Imran was becoming unpopular among masses day by day due to his attitude and he was not yet willing to change his way of politics.

The people who had negative mindset and used abusive language in public gatherings were not able to teach lessons of morality to the nation, he added.