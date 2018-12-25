Imran making a ‘new Pakistan’ in light of Quaid’s vision: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making a new Pakistan in light of the broad vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Today the entire nation paid tribute to the great leader, who was a man of principals, the minister said in his message on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam had a firm belief in constitution and rule of law. He wanted a Pakistan where everyone could live according to their religions, beliefs and ideologies.