Imran knows zero politics: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was unaware of politics and he had zero knowledge about it.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said Imran Khan should do welfare works because it was his strength.

He said that Imran Khan had hidden his offshore company for many years and he made money laundering during former president General ® Musharraf’s regime.

The minister said PTI was a trend setter of using derogatory and obscene language in the country’s politics, adding that Imran Khan was a corrupt person.

He said Imran should become a chairman of cricket board or do welfare work.