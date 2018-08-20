Imran Khan’s vision to promote tourism lauded

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP):Tourist consultants on Monday appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and

determination to put the country on road to progress by uplifting different sectors.

A representative of tourism services Maqsood Ahmad

Chughtai on Monday while commenting on the PM’s address

to the nation said: “No doubt Pakistan has God-gifted

tourist sites and the country has huge tourism potential.”

He said the premier talked about developing tourist

resorts and beaches which he said was a wonderful idea

towards the promotion of tourism in the country.

He said that tourism industry could play a significant

role in boosting country’s economy.

Development of tourism in the country would not only

promote Pakistan’s culture at international level but

also improve its image across the world, he maintained.

He said Imran Khan’s positive approach for taking the

country out of challenges through prudent policies would

bring prosperity in the country with the grace of Allah Almighty.

He said, “PM also emphasized for following the principles

of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit

which, he added, is a must to achieve success in all fields of life”.