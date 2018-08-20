Imran Khan’s vision to promote tourism lauded

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP):Tourist consultants on Monday appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and
determination to put the country on road to progress by uplifting different sectors.
A representative of tourism services Maqsood Ahmad
Chughtai on Monday while commenting on the PM’s address
to the nation said: “No doubt Pakistan has God-gifted
tourist sites and the country has huge tourism potential.”
He said the premier talked about developing tourist
resorts and beaches which he said was a wonderful idea
towards the promotion of tourism in the country.
He said that tourism industry could play a significant
role in boosting country’s economy.
Development of tourism in the country would not only
promote Pakistan’s culture at international level but
also improve its image across the world, he maintained.
He said Imran Khan’s positive approach for taking the
country out of challenges through prudent policies would
bring prosperity in the country with the grace of Allah Almighty.
He said, “PM also emphasized for following the principles
of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit
which, he added, is a must to achieve success in all fields of life”.