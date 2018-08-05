Imran Khan’s victory in 2018 elections is propitious: Tariq Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, August 05 (APP):Global Welfare Organization International (GWOI), patron in chief, Tariq Muhammad Chaudhry has said Imran Khan’s victory in general elections 2018 is propitious and beneficial for regional peace and prosperity.

Talking to APP, Tariq Chaudhry said the international media and community’s reaction towards Imran Khan’s victory speech gives the indication that they have put their trust in Khan and will cooperate with his government for sustainable solutions.

The United Kingdom (UK) based GWOI chief believes that it has been for the first time that any newly elected in-awaiting government has gained such repute in the international community.

He said that his organization has been working for the last many years in Pakistan and across the globe for humanitarian purposes while GWOI would try to endeavour more for national cause.

GWOI has been formed by Pakistani expatriates which donated £ 22,000 for the earthquake victims of 2005 and established two mosques, rehabilitated many seminaries in remote areas of the country .

The organization first took initiatives to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis settled in the United Kingdom to have proper worship places (Mosques) and a separate graveyard for their burial.

The patriotic passion then took the expatriates to return to their homeland serve their nation.

Ongoing projects of the organization, he said, the organization was focusing on water scarce areas and children studying in seminaries with least basic amenities available to them including proper water supply, electricity and residence.

The projects include water bore drilling for fresh drinking water wells in the area of Kalabagh road in the Mianwali district, Kijna Nilore, Sheikhupura and other parts of the province while , Solar system installation in Ogi-Kala dhakka, Mansehra in a madrassa while the building of the seminary was whitewashed and drilling of fresh water underway.

He added that the students of the madrassa in Ogi were also given 8 sewing machines while the water well set up in Kalabagh area was appreciated by the Chinese officials working on a project in the vicinity due to the quality of water provided by the water source.

A separate place for the ablution of dead was also set up in Kijna Nilore, he said.

He reiterated his resolve to contribute the best in his strength and available resources of his organization for the betterment and welfare of the people of his country.