Imran Khan vows to make four new tourist spots every year in country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf chief Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to establish four new tourist spots in the country after coming into power.

Addressing a public rally in Nathia Gali, he claimed that the PTI led provincial government had made drastic changes in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa during its five year tenure. He claimed that the PTI last government in KP had worked for depoliticizing the police. He said that for environmental change, his party had planted a large number of trees in the province besides improving the education and health system to facilitate the masses. Commenting on the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), leaders, he alleged Shehbaz Sharif would have to go to Jail due to corruption cases.

Imran Khan alleged that the PML-N government has registered fake cases against him.

He said claimed the condition of Galyat has immensely changed over time. The people of Galyat should tell whether their lives changes or not during the past five years, he added.