Imran Khan vowed for making country a welfare state

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Sunday vowed for implementing the true spirit of welfare state in the country as was introduced by the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him after coming into the power.

Addressing ‘Strengthening of Pakistan Convention’, organized by Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Foundation, he reaffirmed his commitment for bringing out the under privileged and weak segment of the society from poverty trap by providing them special incentives as was offered by the welfare state.

He said that the humanity and justice was the two main principles, which distinct the human society from the animals and said that PTI would pay special focus on social justice and human development, if the public reposed confidence on them and vote on July 25 in general election.

The existing development model as making the developed areas more developed and prosperous, besides pushing the under privileged and less developed areas towards further backwardness and less development, he observed.

The Chairman PTI criticized the development model of outgoing Punjab government and said that it had spent all the resources in already developed areas and neglected the development and uplift of under developed areas of the province.

Imran Khan said that the Government of Pakistan Muslim League had spent half of its developmental budget on the development of Lahore city, where as the other areas of the province, particularly Southern Punjab was badly ignored.

Out of the total budget allocation for fiscal year 2017-18, comprising Rs 635 billion, the government had spent Rs 350 billion on the development of Lahore and deprived the other areas of the province from the development expenditures.

If the PTI come into power it would give special emphasis on health, education, clean drinking water, social justice, merit and would allocate special quota for disabled and feeble persons of the society to enable them to spend a respectable life like others.

A special amount form the National Finance Commission Award would be allocated for the development of least developed districts of the country in order to provide equal opportunities of education, health, clean drinking water and transportation for every one in the country, he pledged.

Imran Khan said that those nations who forget their heroes had no future and could not be able to achieve any progress in the history.

He paid glowing tributes to Chaudhry Rahmat Ali and his contribution in Pakistan movement.

He said that PTI would make arrangements to bring the body of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali in Pakistan for burial.