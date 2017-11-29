Imran Khan trying to incite choas, extremism: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday said PTI chief Imran Khan was trying to incite extremism in the country in a bid to come into power.

The minister, in a statement here, said the conspiracy to create divisions among the people on the basis of religion would not succeed.

Those who were trying to create misunderstandings between the elected government and the state institutions, he said,

were enemies of the country. Imran Khan was leading such elements, who were trying to create a wedge between the government

and the institutions, he added.

Saad said Imran Khan was attempting to create chaos in Pakistan with an aim to come to power, and his followers were

directly or indirectly involved in the sit in.