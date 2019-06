ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a historic address at the summit meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and truly represented the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

In a series of tweets on social media platform Twitter, she said Imran Khan in his speech set a new path to project the true image of Islam.