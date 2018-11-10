Imran Khan to inaugurate Hyderabad Express on Nov 15: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would

inaugurate Hyderabad Express train on November 15.

Addressing a press conference here at Railways headquarters, he said China would be given

priority regarding the decision taken about the ML-1.

He said, “Great response was received during the China

visit. The great friend of Pakistan has offered gifting

us the primary feasibility report of ML-2 and ML-3.”

He said that deputy minister of China Railways was coming

to Pakistan, and this would help make progress on Pak railways

matters.

He said that approval of 86,000 vacancies had been secured

and 10,000 of them had been advertised.

He said that a request would be made to the prime minister

for regularizing the contract employees under the PM package.

The minister said, “Our basic work is to improve the railway

tracks and provide facilities to passenger and the freight

sector.”

Dhabeji Express was facing problems and DS Karachi had

been directed to change its timing to facilitate the

workers, he added.

The railways minister said that catering service had

been restored in Green Line Train and tender would be

floated in 10 days to provide catering facility in Karachi

Express and Tezgam trains also.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways Freight

Transportation Company (PRFTC) had been given approval to run

two freight trains.

He said that retired employees, who were inducted

again on contract basis, would be relieved of duties

after one year so that the youth could be given a chance.

He said that vigilance department in railways was being

abolished and a decision had been made to convert Railways

Walton Academy into a university.

He said the railways chairman and cheif executive

officer would take decisions regarding transfer of officers

and other staff working in the vigilance cell to other

departments of railways.

All project directors were present in their respective

fields for supervision of their projects and to ensure the

timely completion of the projects, he added.

The minister said that under the 100 days agenda,

railways schools and hospitals would be given to private

sector and tenders in this regard would be issued this

month and all schools and hospitals would be operated in

private-public partnership.

Every station master would give his gross report after

one month and the DS would be responsible for any sort of

negligence in his respective division, he added.

He said, “The Nonstop Train, which runs between

Lahore and Faisalabad, will run up to Multan and the

schedule in this regard will be announced soon.”

Responding to a question, the minister said that

politics of the corrupt politicians in the country would end

and new faces would emerge.

To another question, he said, “If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

government delivers even 15-20 per cent in the first

100 days, it will be a great success.”