Imran Khan to inaugurate Hyderabad Express on Nov 15: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would
inaugurate Hyderabad Express train on November 15.
Addressing a press conference here at Railways headquarters, he said China would be given
priority regarding the decision taken about the ML-1.
He said, “Great response was received during the China
visit. The great friend of Pakistan has offered gifting
us the primary feasibility report of ML-2 and ML-3.”
He said that deputy minister of China Railways was coming
to Pakistan, and this would help make progress on Pak railways
matters.
He said that approval of 86,000 vacancies had been secured
and 10,000 of them had been advertised.
He said that a request would be made to the prime minister
for regularizing the contract employees under the PM package.
The minister said, “Our basic work is to improve the railway
tracks and provide facilities to passenger and the freight
sector.”
Dhabeji Express was facing problems and DS Karachi had
been directed to change its timing to facilitate the
workers, he added.
The railways minister said that catering service had
been restored in Green Line Train and tender would be
floated in 10 days to provide catering facility in Karachi
Express and Tezgam trains also.
Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways Freight
Transportation Company (PRFTC) had been given approval to run
two freight trains.
He said that retired employees, who were inducted
again on contract basis, would be relieved of duties
after one year so that the youth could be given a chance.
He said that vigilance department in railways was being
abolished and a decision had been made to convert Railways
Walton Academy into a university.
He said the railways chairman and cheif executive
officer would take decisions regarding transfer of officers
and other staff working in the vigilance cell to other
departments of railways.
All project directors were present in their respective
fields for supervision of their projects and to ensure the
timely completion of the projects, he added.
The minister said that under the 100 days agenda,
railways schools and hospitals would be given to private
sector and tenders in this regard would be issued this
month and all schools and hospitals would be operated in
private-public partnership.
Every station master would give his gross report after
one month and the DS would be responsible for any sort of
negligence in his respective division, he added.
He said, “The Nonstop Train, which runs between
Lahore and Faisalabad, will run up to Multan and the
schedule in this regard will be announced soon.”
Responding to a question, the minister said that
politics of the corrupt politicians in the country would end
and new faces would emerge.
To another question, he said, “If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
government delivers even 15-20 per cent in the first
100 days, it will be a great success.”
