Imran Khan to fulfil all promises: Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for presidential election Dr Arif Alvi
said here on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would
fulfil all promises made with the people.
Talking to the media, he said that many departments
in the country needed proper attention.
He said, “If I will be elected as president I will
be the president of the whole country not of any specific
province”.
It is pertinent to mention here that a breakfast was
hosted in the honour of Dr Arif Alvi by the nominated Punjab
Governor Chadhury Muhammad Sarwar at a local hotel.
PTI leader Imran Ismail and others were present on
the occasion.