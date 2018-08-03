Imran Khan to bring change, political, economical stability: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Ali Muhammad Khan has said that people have big expectations from PTI leadership and its chief Imran Khan would bring change in the country’s system, development, political and economical stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Party would come up to the expectation of the masses and strive for their prosperity.

“Imran Khan will make a new Pakistan, Inshallah,” he claimed.

He said the general election 2018 held in free, fair, transparent and in peaceful manner as no manipulation or rigging were reported because Pakistan People’s Party won many seats from Sindh while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Punjab.

He said PPP and PML-N were ruling in the country since 30 years but in the elections, people voted to PTI for change and the party won the elections with thumping majority.

Imran Khan had already asserted that PTI would cooperate if any manipulation happened in the constituencies, he said and added, “Recounting was held in my constituency despite that I was declared winner in the poll.”

Ali Muhammad Khan said after formation of the PTI government, it would consult with Opposition on national issues.

To a query, he said the country was confronting many challenges but that would be cope with courageously and strategically.