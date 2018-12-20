Imran Khan to be credited for new South Punjab province: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had pledged to create south Punjab province, and as the credit for merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went to Imran Khan, similarly he would be credited for creating the new province.

Speaking at the floor of National Assembly here, he said the political parties merely talked about creation of new provinces but practically they did nothing.

It was decided that the provinces would slash their share of National Finance Commission (NFC) award and would give three percent of it to erstwhile FATA areas but it was still to be done, he noted.

Fawad said everybody talked about rights of FATA but the situation was that the Sindh government had not appointed its member for the National Finance Commission award.

He said Rs 7100 per capita was spent on Lahore but Rs 2400 per capita was spent on Rajanpur and similarly less money was spent on other districts of Punjab like Jhelum and Chakwal.

For the first time, the Prime Minister had decided in the cabinet that annual development plans for big cities would be made, weaker sections of society would be brought up and protected and equal distribution of resources would be ensured, he added.

The minister clarified that no member of the National Assembly was put on Exit Control List (ECL) and the names of those who were on the list were also removed.