Imran Khan scared of tPML-N: Pervez Rasheed

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 19(APP)::Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Sunday said Imran Khan was scared of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N), and said his party PTI was in the process of elimination.

He said it seemed that Imran Khan also wanted to avoid general elections in

2018.

Talking to media, he said that in upcoming elections, PTI would be wiped out of

the political scenario while PML-N has emerged as stronger than ever, as not a

single PMN-N worker did leave the party and they fully support Nawaz Sharif.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that Imran Khan’s politics has completely

failed and people would get rid of the his politics since PML-N was founder party

of the country and it had brought the country on the track of progress and

development.

He expressed the optimism that in the forthcoming general elections,

PML-N would convincingly win, and eventually form federal and provincial

governments in the country.