Imran Khan purchased UK flats with black money: Talal

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Talal Chaudhry Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had purchased United Kingdom (UK) flats from black money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were doing politics of allegations in the country while PML-N politics was based on development and performance.

Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N government had constructed motorways and launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides initiated power projects to meet growing electricity demand.

He said huge foreign investment was coming into Pakistan and several foreign leaders had also visited the country for investment purpose. He added that foreign investors interest in this country reflected credibility of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his investment friendly policies.

People would cast vote in 2018 general election on the basis of performance and policies , he said and added the national

economy was strengthened due to concrete measures taken by the present government.

Replying to a question on Panama Papers case, he said the Prime Minister had not demanded for any immunity, adding he (PM) had presented himself for accountability.