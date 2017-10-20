Imran Khan involves in foreign funding corruption: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was involved in foreign funding corruption.

Confessional statements of Imran Khan about foreign funding corruption were evident of fact in this regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the counsel of PTI chief had confessed in the court that Imran Khan owed Niazi Service. Accountability should be carried out against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen, he added.

He said, due to confessional statements of PTI leadership, Imran Khan was trapped in foreign funding corruption.

He said allegations of corruption were leveled against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif but he was disqualified on having an Iqama. He termed the disqualification as a big conspiracy against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and he would hold press conference soon against it.

Daniyal Aziz said the names of Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar were not mentioned in Panama Papers, adding that justice should be made with PML-N.