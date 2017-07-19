Imran Khan hiding due to fear of arrest: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-

N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday strongly slammed Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan while calling him a born

liar and fraud.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he asked him

why he hadn’t attended any hearing of the case. “Why is Imran

Khan not coming to Supreme Court if he considers himself

so much brave,” he added.

Abid Sher Ali pronounced that Imran Khan is a proclaimed

offender and is afraid that he might be arrested if he came to the

court. “People like Khan always stay in hiding and then attack

their opponents,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan studied in Oxford University from

the money earned by corruption.

He also criticized Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and

said that it was basically the words and statements spoken by

Imran Khan.

“JIT’s report is Imran nama and we will reveal it in the

court. We will not allow ball tampering in democracy,” he said.

He criticized Babar Awan for filing ineligibility reference

against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Babar Awan, thug of

Nandipur, filed reference against CM Shehbaz,” he said.