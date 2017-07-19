Imran Khan hiding due to fear of arrest: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-
N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday strongly slammed Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan while calling him a born
liar and fraud.
Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he asked him
why he hadn’t attended any hearing of the case. “Why is Imran
Khan not coming to Supreme Court if he considers himself
so much brave,” he added.
Abid Sher Ali pronounced that Imran Khan is a proclaimed
offender and is afraid that he might be arrested if he came to the
court. “People like Khan always stay in hiding and then attack
their opponents,” he said.
He said that Imran Khan studied in Oxford University from
the money earned by corruption.
He also criticized Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and
said that it was basically the words and statements spoken by
Imran Khan.
“JIT’s report is Imran nama and we will reveal it in the
court. We will not allow ball tampering in democracy,” he said.
He criticized Babar Awan for filing ineligibility reference
against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Babar Awan, thug of
Nandipur, filed reference against CM Shehbaz,” he said.
