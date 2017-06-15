Imran Khan has no proofs – will face music: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power
Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said Imran Khan has no proofs against
Sharif family and would face consequences.
All the family of Prime Minister had presented themselves
before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) setting a new history of the
country, he stated while talking to media at a police picket near
Judicial Academy.
He stated that doctors in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa were facing
difficulties but Imran Khan rather focussing on their issues moved
to Nathia Gali showing no concern on public issues.
Government had proved supremacy of constitution and rule of
law as the Prime Minister has appeared before the JIT.
Member National Assemblies (MNAs), Tahira Aurangzeb and
Shaista Malik were also present at the police picket.
