ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for bright future and welfare of the children of this country.

The children of the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, were living abroad, and they don’t have pain and bother to see the future of the children of the poor masses of Pakistan, she stated while talking to a news channel program.

Commenting on the budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to run the affairs of the next fiscal year, she said that the budget would help improve the future of the children, besides pave the way for economic stability of the country.