Imran Khan failed to present money trail: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had been demanding search of the prime minister and his family but he himself was avoiding to do so in Bani Gala land and party’s foreign funding cases.

Talking to PTV, he said instead of providing evidences, Imran was contesting for maintainability of the foreign funding case before the Election Commission.

He said Imran Khan had also been failed to present money trail of for purchase of land in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Khurram Dastgir said if Imran Khan had not committed any wrong then it was a question mark that as to why he did not present details in the foreign funding case.

He said the prime minister despite having legal immunity, presented himself and his family before every forum for investigations in the Panama Papers case.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had ensured transparency in its affairs as there was no corruption case reported during the last four years.

Khurram said if the PTI had desire to bring change in the country, then it should have first set an example of good goveernance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in power, but it had done nothing there.