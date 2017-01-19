Imran Khan failed to achieve his objectives from Panama case:Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz Daniyal Aziz on Thursday said that Imran Khan could not achieve his desired objective from Panama Papers case on the basis of false allegations.

Talking to media persons in premises of the Supreme court here on

Thursday, Daniyal said the PTI had not even produced a single evidence before the apex court.

It is the PML (N) which has produced the documents before the court and more will be submitted if needed,he added.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said the PTI Chairman Imran does not even know the basics of accountability.

Daniyal Aziz predicted Imran Khan would soon tender apology to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Leader of PML-N said Imran Khan had made several self-contradictory

statements about Bani Gala land purchase deal and was now seeking

immunity from hearing to hide details from the Election Commission

in the reference filed against him.

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen challenged the

references against them in Election Commission on basis of maintainability and jurisdiction.

He said the Election Commission had rejected plea of PTI Chief Imran Khan for immunity and asked both of them to provide evidence.

He mentioned Imran’s contradictory statements on the media and later his reply submitted before the Election Commission about purchase of 300 acre Bani Gala property.

Daniyal said first Imran Khan claimed that he bought the property with the money acquired from sale of a flat in London.

While before the Election Commission, he stated that he could

not sell the London flat and took money as a gift from his former wife Jemima Khan for purchasing the land in Bani Gala.

He said Imran Khan was always flanked by Jehangir Tareen, who

traded shares on stock exchange in the names of his gardener.

Daniyal Aziz said that Prime Minister,Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the popular leader of Pakistan, elected thrice as Prime Minister and Imran Khan was attempting to malign him with false accusations.

He said the counsel of Sharif family proved before the Supreme Court of Pakistan that no tax evasion, money laundering and concealment of assets was done by the Sharif family.

The counsel submitted the tax returns and relevant documents

explaining the money trail of the businesses, he added.