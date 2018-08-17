Imran Khan elected Leader of the House

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has been elected as Leader of the House, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday announced after completion of counting.

Imran Khan bagged 176 votes in the 342-seat house. Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) secured 96 votes, while Pakistan Peoples Party abstained from voting.

Later, the PML-N legislators gathered in front of the speaker’s dice and chanted slogans against alleged rigging, while the treasury benches mostly kept their calm, but only few of them raised slogans.