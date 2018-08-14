Imran Khan directs to reduce govt expenditures: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan had directed to reduce expenditures of the government and a committee had been constituted for the purpose.

Talking to media, he said a huge amount was being spent on chief ministers and governor houses in the past and the PTI would take measures to reduce by adopting policy of simplicity as per directions of Imran Khan.

He said the Parliament would be made a center of decisions, adding that Imran Khan would attend the Parliament sessions on regular basis and he would reply questions of the members of the House.

Fawad Chaudhry said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz telephoned Imran Khan and felicitated on victory in the general election. King Salman also accepted the invitation of PTI chief for visiting Pakistan, he added.

Relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were going to enter in new era and both the countries were enjoying brotherly relations.

To a question, he said the opposition had played a responsible role today and hoped that they would continue it in the future.

The spokesperson said the government would provide full security to Imran Khan but protocol would be reduced.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan was determined to strengthen relations with other countries at state to state level.

To another query, he said the PTI leadership had nominated Qasim Soori for the post of Deputy Speaker in National Assembly and Mushtaq Ghani for Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly.

The previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was responsible for destroying the national economy, he said.