Imran Khan chosen as PTI candidate for PM’s office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The Parliamentary Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday adopted a resolution unanimously, nominating party’s Chairman Imran Khan as their parliamentary leader and candidate for the office of the Prime Minister.

The resolution to this effect was moved by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in its maiden meeting of PTI Parliamentary Committee held here in a local hotel.

All newly elected PTI members of the National Assembly gave standing ovation to the PTI Chairman after his nomination as the Party’s parliamentary leader.

Earlier, the gathering also offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyrs of all political parties particularly PTI who were targeted by the terrorists during the electioneering. The fateha was led by Senator Faisal Javed.