Imran Khan cannot come to power through backdoor: CM

LAHORE, July 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said Imran Khan cannot come to power

through backdoor despite his all-out efforts.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said

from the tenure of General Pervaiz Musharraf till today,

Imran Khan had always relied upon artificial supports.

Shehbaz Sharif said the nature had granted unique

opportunity to Imran Khan in KPK but he had proved with

his not-worthwhile performance in all sectors of life that

public service was beyond their capacity whose politics

totally depended on conspiracies, lies,accusations and abuses.

He said Imran Khan had threatened to file a reference

against me in the court. I would wait for this reference and I

am quite sure that Niazi Sahib will use the excuses to

avoid appearing before the court after this reference.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan’s accusation

against me is not a new thing. He has already leveled many

such baseless and false allegations and I have filed a lawsuit

worth ten billion rupees for such a slanderous statement

against him.

The chief minister said that this man had announced in a

speech during the public meeting of March 23, 2013 in Lahore

that he would not lie again. But it was regrettable that this

announcement proved another lie and if lies and name-calling

were excluded from politics of Imran Khan today, then there

would be nothing left in it.