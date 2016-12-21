Imran Khan boycotted Parliament sessions on national issues: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): PML-N leader, Chairman Board of Investment Dr Miftah Ismail Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had not bothered to attend the Parliament sessions on national issues including Kashmir.

Talking to a TV channel, he said Imran Khan attendance in the Parliament sessions were only six percent.

He said Imran Khan had used derogatory language against the Parliament and his workers had attacked the national institutions including the Parliament and Pakistan Television’s buildings during sit-ins at D-Chowk.

Miftah Ismail said the Parliament was best forum to address the national issues.

Replying to a question, he said PTI was talking about accountability system in the country but there was no chief of accountability bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said the PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was failed to deliver for welfare of the masses and province and it should concentrate on the development of the province instead of criticising others.