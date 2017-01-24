Imran just doing politics on Panama papers, has nothing to prove in court: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was just doing politics on the Panama papers as he has nothing to prove in the apex court.

Talking to media persons after Panama Papers case hearing here, she

said Imran was in the habit of telling a lie and trying to mislead the public instead of giving proofs in the court.

She said it was astonishing that Imran embarked upon on a mission to tell a lie, leaving the court proceeding with the agenda to mislead the general public.

She regretted that the PTI chief was levelling baseless allegations against Maryam Nawaz day and night just to malign her, adding that even there was no mention of the Prime Minister’s daughter in Imran’s petition rather other petitioners had also not made her party in the case.

The minister said Imran had no evidence to counter the documents submitted by the counsel for Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, she said, Imran had submitted fake documents with the General

Election Inquiry Commission over the rigging allegations.

She said the PTI had no capability to deliver in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the public had given it the mandate in the general election-2013 to serve them.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif today (Tuesday) launched the Multan Metro Bus service to provide locals an

inexpensive and decent public transport. “Because, he (PM Nawaz) wants to take forward the country on consistent path of progress and development.”

The Prime Minister, she said, had recently returned from a successful

visit of Davos where world leaders and leading economic experts had acknowledged his acumen.