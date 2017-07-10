Imran involves in foreign funding accounts corruption

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf

founding member Akbar S Baber asserted Monday that PTI

Chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for

corruption in foreign funded accounts that belong to

Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

Talking to media, he said that PTI’s stance and

fake statements regarding corruption cases were meant to

harm the structure of the Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP).

In the petition filed against PTI Chief, Akbar

Babar accused Imran Khan of being escaped from court on

excuses while, on the other, he blames Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and his family for corruption.

He said today PTI has challenged the Election

Commission’s jurisdiction adding he said that he will

bring all the proofs in front of ECP.

He said Imran Khan was expected to present his

reply to the Supreme Court but instead he has diverted

the court`s attention towards other judicial cases and

proceedings.

He said that PTI has been given another chance to

present its reply till July 19 and the final decision

would be given on August 16.

He added that Imran Khan and his party always

violated the decisions of the court.

He said that PTI is doing politics of lies and

hypocrisy and termed PTI as `chanda mafia’.

Akbar also rejected Imran Khan’s fake claims for

the change to bring in Pakistan and said that the

corruption case has become a battle for the power and

the Panamagate case is also part of this power game.

He said that all the actions of the Imran Khan were

leading the country towards unrest so he has to present

himself in front of the court and would give details of

the millions of the rupees corruption.