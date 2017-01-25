Imran hurling baseless allegations against Maryam Nawaz as he is afraid of her: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should make preparations for general election scheduled to be held next year instead of levelling baseless allegations against Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to media persons after the Panama Papers case hearing here, she said it was a proven fact that Imran was afraid of Maryam Nawaz that was why he was levelling baseless allegations against her.

It was, however, better for him (Imran) to get himself ready for the next-year polls as he would be facing Maryam Nawaz then, she added.

The minister said the documents on the basis of which tall claims were being made by the PTI about ‘big revelations,’, were already available with the apex court.

In fact, she added, the PTI staged a drama that its documents were going to make any big revelation, just to serve the purpose of doing politics on the Panama Papers.

She said the PTI had claimed in their petition that Maryam Nawaz

was a dependent of the Prime Minister and beneficial owner of the properties. While, the Prime Minister’s counsel had proven that his client had no link with any property or business, she added.

She said the PTI as per its tradition submitted fake documents before the court that contained three different signatures of Maryam Nawaz. Doing politics in courts made no sense, she added.

The PTI’s all allegations and evidences, she said, had been proven false in the court.

Marriyum Aurangzeb again reminded Imran Khan that the Prime

Minister had inaugurated the Multan Metro Bus Service. “Another ribbon

has been cut but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Accountability Commission is still under lock.”

Replying to different questions, the minister said Imran Khan also took a U-turn on the issue of tendering apology to the Election Commission as he said his counsel had sought the apology and not by him.

She said Imran Khan made whatever so-called revelations, the same were already part of the documents submitted before the court by their (respondents’) counsel.

Replying to another question, Marriyam Aurangzeb said it was

regrettable that some elements were doing politics on the Pakistan

International Airlines (PIA). There was a significant decrease in the airline’s debts and losses during the current fiscal year as compared to the last year, she added.