Imran hatching conspiracy against country’s development, CPEC: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was hatching conspiracy against the country’s development and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to PTV, he said PTI had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa where it was enjoying full power and people were disappointed from its dirty politics of agitation.

The senator said the PML-N leadership had moved the country to the path of development and its policies and projects were being acknowledged internationally.

He said PTI did not have confidence on national institutions and always criticized them.

Political opponents were scared of the prime minister’s popularity among the masses because Nawaz Sharif was the most popular political leader of the country, he added.

Mushahidullah Khan said the PML-N government had visibly reduced power load shedding across the country and also launched several mega projects to completely end the shortage.

He expressed hope that the PML-N would win the general election 2018 and Nawaz Sharif would become fourth time elected prime minister of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report was totally biased and partial and PML-N had rejected it.