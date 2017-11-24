Imran has spoken truth for the first time that there is no comparison between him and Nawaz Sharif: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan had spoken the truth for the first time by saying that there was no comparison between him and the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif because the latter was a symbol of national prestige, supremacy of the constitution and sovereignty of the people whereas he was a non-serious person who did not know anything except political jugglery and holding of circus on the streets.

In a statement issued here today she said that Imran had gifted Pakistan with culture of abuses, uncivilized behavior, impudence, shamelessness, lying, sit-ins and denigration of the state institutions for which the people of Pakistan and posterity would never forgive him. Marriyum said that Imran had been fully exposed and the youth of the country hated him for his undesirable antics. She said that Imran posed to have contracted the whole country but did not unlock the Ehtsab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The minister said that the dark rule of PTI in KP would always be remembered by the people.

She said that Imran was involved in cases of corruption, foreign funding, assets, gambling with the Zakat funds and terrorism, but he did not feel ashamed of it. She asked as to when he would resign and also ask Jahangir Tareen and Gandapur to follow suit? She posed a question as when he would apologize to Ayesha Gulalai?

The minister referring to the recent surveys regarding standing of the political parties said that they had indicated which way the wind was blowing and those who relied on the finger of the Umpire should know that the winds determined their direction themselves.

Imran Khan should open his eyes and ears to listen what the people of Pakistan were saying, she added.

She said that Imran was still waiting for the finger of the Umpire. She asked Imran as to when he would abandon his pursuit of spreading anarchy and dissension in the country? The minister said that PTI was a mafia of the corrupt elements which was headed by Imran Khan.