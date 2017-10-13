Imran has no patience to tolerate criticism: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister

Amir Muqam Friday said Imran Khan becomes happy when any national institute

takes action against Nawaz Sharif but turns aggressive when a similar course of

action is taken against him.

Reacting on the speech of

PTI chairman here, he said that Imran Khan has not patience to tolerate criticism

and even targets the national institutions for taking action against him.

He said Imran Khan is

making tall claim of change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the people are witness of

the so-called change, adding that PTI’s struggle was only for power and when

they were given mandate the disappointed the people.

Muqam said that Imran Khan

should have to start accountability from himself before criticizing others. He

said that Imran has forgotten that PTI government took billions of rupees loans

for Peshawar Metro and ignored FWO for Swat Motorway project.