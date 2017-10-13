Imran has no patience to tolerate criticism: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister
Amir Muqam Friday said Imran Khan becomes happy when any national institute
takes action against Nawaz Sharif but turns aggressive when a similar course of
action is taken against him.
Reacting on the speech of
PTI chairman here, he said that Imran Khan has not patience to tolerate criticism
and even targets the national institutions for taking action against him.
He said Imran Khan is
making tall claim of change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the people are witness of
the so-called change, adding that PTI’s struggle was only for power and when
they were given mandate the disappointed the people.
Muqam said that Imran Khan
should have to start accountability from himself before criticizing others. He
said that Imran has forgotten that PTI government took billions of rupees loans
for Peshawar Metro and ignored FWO for Swat Motorway project.
